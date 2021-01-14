Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Rockwell Automation worth $56,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.75. 13,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,992. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.