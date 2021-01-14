Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $61.12 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $61,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.08. 40,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,967. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.03. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

