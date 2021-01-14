Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $68.43 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $68,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,140,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $13.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,195.53. 13,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,970. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,132.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,864.02. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

