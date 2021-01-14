Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $59.94 Million in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 538,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 96,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,754. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.35. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of -96.44, a PEG ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.15.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.