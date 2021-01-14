Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $64,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,259,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,865,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,494,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,011,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 12.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,303 shares of company stock valued at $895,722 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

DBX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 447,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,469. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.