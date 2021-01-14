Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 2,000 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $62,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.07.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,328. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

