Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.73.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $24.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $512.29. 11,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $555.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

