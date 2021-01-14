Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.54. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

