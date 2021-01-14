Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock worth $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 452,331 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 333,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after purchasing an additional 288,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

