Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.24

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $54.95, with a volume of 4428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

