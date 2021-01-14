Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, it has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes helps the company attract buyers’ interest. Also, increasing assets under management (AUM) balance is likely to keep supporting top-line growth. The company's robust balance sheet indicates that it is less exposed to credit risk. Yet, it has been witnessing rise in operating expenses due to investments in technology, which is expected to keep bottom line under pressure. Also, unsustainable capital deployment activities pose a headwind. Further, Artisan Partners witnesses net outflows in some of the investment strategies, which hurts AUM growth to some extent.”

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $54.06. 14,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $14,835,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 258,546 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

