Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,864.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $87,864.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aryacoin is https://reddit.com/