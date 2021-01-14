Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,864.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and $87,864.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- MOAC (MOAC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.
- SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Veltor (VLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SUP (SUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00171526 BTC.
- 888tron (888) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Aryacoin Coin Profile
AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aryacoin is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “
Aryacoin Coin Trading
Aryacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
