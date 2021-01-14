Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 334.2% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of ARZTY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.56.

ARZTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. AlphaValue cut Aryzta to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

