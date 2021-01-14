Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,918. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $709,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

