Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $88.51

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.21, with a volume of 2820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.80.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $695,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $48,358,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,965,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,222,000 after purchasing an additional 267,884 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,119,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,512,000 after purchasing an additional 264,956 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 140.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 291,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 170,205 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.