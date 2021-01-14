Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Aspen Technology posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.66. 4,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.38. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total transaction of $165,004.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,943.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Aspen Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Technology by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

