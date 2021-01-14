Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,749 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.