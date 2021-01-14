AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Holdings Raised by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AZN shares. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.29. 10,517,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,291,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.