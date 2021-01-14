Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shot up 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 4,464,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 1,743,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 1,607.31% and a negative net margin of 1,332.38%.

Astrotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.