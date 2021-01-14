Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.99. 5,148,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,746,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $92.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

