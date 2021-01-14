Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,295,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,049,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.