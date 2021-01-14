Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Buys 70,818 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $55,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $262.75. 375,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $267.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

