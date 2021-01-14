Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Invests $13.25 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 659,924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Strs Ohio increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.37.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 5,247,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

