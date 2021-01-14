Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,469 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $36,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,120,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,102,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

