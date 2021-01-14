Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,895 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $46,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.97.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $215.60. 6,369,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,424,004. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average of $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $1,284,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,499 shares of company stock worth $50,344,292 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.