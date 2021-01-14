Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 60,704 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,704 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fortive by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, VP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 15,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $979,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $70.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,999,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.86. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.