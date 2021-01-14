ATB Capital Raises Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$9.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

VII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.11.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$8.36.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$479.93 million. Analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Johnston sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.10, for a total value of C$46,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,300.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

