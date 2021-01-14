Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.16

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.24. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,287,030 shares changing hands.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.27.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

