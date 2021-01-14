Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) were up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.66. Approximately 924,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 864,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Several analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,220.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,760. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

