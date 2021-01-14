Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATHX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Athersys stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $383.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 477,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

