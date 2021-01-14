Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AY. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.90.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,686,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 965,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

