Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATLKY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. Atlas Copco has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

