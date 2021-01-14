AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,645 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,294,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,442,000 after buying an additional 411,034 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 998.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

