AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

