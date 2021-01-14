Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Up 9.6%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares shot up 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.96. 45,347,055 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 34,443,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. Equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

