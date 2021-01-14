Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Trading Down 0.8%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Autogrill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATGSF)

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

