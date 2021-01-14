Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend payment by 56.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.43. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.