Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.15.

NYSE AVY opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

