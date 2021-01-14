Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Shares of AVY opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $164.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,441.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 443,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,671,000 after acquiring an additional 435,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after buying an additional 376,524 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,782,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 186.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 443,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,728,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 207.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 297,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after buying an additional 200,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

