Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.20. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

