AVITA Medical, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCEL)

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AVITA Medical in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCEL. ValuEngine raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AVITA Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $20.51 on Thursday. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $443.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

