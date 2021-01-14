Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $289.63

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $289.63 and traded as high as $349.10. Aviva plc (AV.L) shares last traded at $346.30, with a volume of 7,841,056 shares traded.

AV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 374 ($4.89).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 302.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 289.63. The company has a market capitalization of £13.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

In related news, insider Mohit Joshi acquired 7,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

