Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.