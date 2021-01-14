B. Riley Comments on Crocs, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

CROX stock opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $78.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 164,789 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,366.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 13.6% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,101,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,779,000 after purchasing an additional 251,072 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $66,841,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

