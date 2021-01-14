B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys $4,600,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,984. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $487,950.00.

Shares of RILY opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

