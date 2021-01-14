B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.18-6.38 for the period. B. Riley Financial also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 7.20-7.39 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.96. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 273,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,594,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 141,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,514,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 226,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,150 in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

