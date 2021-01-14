B. Riley Raises Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $20.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of CLF opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

