Bahram Valamehr Sells 6,230 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $113.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $118.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

