Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT) Shares Gap Up to $74.50

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) (LON:BSRT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $81.00. Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 321,469 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.88.

Baker Steel Resources Trust (BSRT.L) Company Profile (LON:BSRT)

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

