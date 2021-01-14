Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Shares Gap Up to $81.60

Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.60, but opened at $85.30. Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) shares last traded at $90.00, with a volume of 444,191 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAKK shares. Peel Hunt reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £521.48 million and a PE ratio of 19.43.

About Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

